Castro cited Sen. Panfilo Lacson as an example, noting that the senator has said he intends to directly file a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman instead of pursuing a Senate investigation after discovering what he described as questionable infrastructure projects in Taguig City, the political bailiwick of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

"Just like Senator Lacson. Di ba meron siyang iniimbestigahan ngayon? At tinututukan niya. Anong sabi ni Senator Lacson? Maaaring hindi niya na daanin sa pagpapaimbestiga sa Senado, sa Blue Ribbon Committee, pwede niya na idiretsyo sa Ombudsman kung kompleto na ang kanyang ebidensya," Castro said.

"Ito yung sinasabi natin, doon sa mga naiinip, at sinasabing hindi pa napapakulong ang mga big fish, punta kayo sa Ombudsman o DOJ," she added.

In a post on X on Sunday, Lacson said he had obtained new evidence allegedly showing double billing and collections involving infrastructure projects in Taguig City.

According to Lacson, one case involved two supposedly different projects that shared the same photo for billing purposes, while another involved a single slope protection project that received two separate budget appropriations.

"TAGUIG GHOST INFRA PROJECTS UPDATE #4: Two different projects, two distinct appropriations, two different technical descriptions and locations, two different contractors, but sharing the same photo for billing purposes. Status: both billed and collected," the post read.

"(The second case involves) one slope protection project, one location, one technical description, two separate budget appropriations. Status: both billed and collected," he added.

"Are these not criminal acts?" Lacson said.

Last week, Cayetano denied the allegations, saying there were no ghost projects in Taguig City.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman announced over the weekend that it had filed multiple graft and corruption charges against several lawmakers, including USWAG Ilonggo Party-list Rep. James Ang Jr. and former Sultan Kudarat Rep. Arnulfo Go, in connection with the alleged flood control anomalies.

Various social media posts have also linked Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to the alleged budget insertions in the 2025 General Appropriations Act for flood control projects. The allegation was made by dismissed AKO Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who remains a fugitive.