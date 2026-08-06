Also named as respondents were former DPWH Region 3 Director Roseller Tolentino, three former regional officials, San Fernando Vice Mayor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales, incumbent Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Alyssa Michaela "Mica" Gonzales, and other members of the Gonzales family.

The respondents face allegations of plunder, malversation, violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, prohibited financial interest, and administrative offenses.

Napao said the flood control projects were intended to protect thousands of residents in Mexico and nearby towns from recurring flooding caused by the Abacan River.

He urged the Ombudsman to conduct a thorough investigation and hold accountable those responsible for any irregularities.

The filing drew support from residents and social media users, some of whom questioned the condition of the flood control structures despite the substantial government funding.

As of press time, DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comment from the camp of Rep. Mica Gonzales and the other respondents, but they have yet to issue a statement.