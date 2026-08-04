The suspect was taken into custody after investigators established that he had no license or permit to possess the firearms.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said CIDG operatives had received information that the suspect allegedly demonstrated the supposed power of his amulets by publicly firing guns, causing fear and alarm among residents and prompting authorities to secure a search warrant.

Nartatez underscored the PNP's commitment to enforcing firearm laws and protecting communities from the dangers posed by loose firearms.

"The unlawful possession of firearms undermines peace and public safety. We will relentlessly pursue individuals who choose to violate our laws and put communities at risk," Nartatez said.

"Walang sinuman ang maaaring magtago sa likod ng anumang paniniwala para labagin ang batas. Kapag may ilegal na baril, kikilos ang PNP upang mapanatili ang kaayusan at maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan," he added.

According to Nartatez, the operation reflects the PNP Focused Agenda, the organization's strategic framework for transformation aimed at advancing responsive and effective policing.

Among its key priorities is Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which promotes sustained intelligence-driven law enforcement efforts against illegal firearms and other threats to public safety.

The arrest also highlights the PNP's continuing campaign against loose firearms that may be used to intimidate communities or facilitate criminal activities.

By aggressively implementing search warrants and enforcing firearm regulations, the PNP said it remains committed to preventing lawless elements from using illegal weapons to endanger lives and disrupt public order.

As the PNP strengthens its campaign against loose firearms and other criminal activities under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Nartatez assured the public of "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman."