Erice argued that many of Marcos' campaign promises and commitments made during previous SONAs have been overshadowed by controversies, particularly the alleged anomalies in government infrastructure projects.

He noted that Marcos pledged during his 2025 SONA to identify those behind the alleged irregularities but questioned the lack of visible results.

"He promised to identify the masterminds. He promised there would be no sacred cows. Five years later, where is the report? Where is the accounting of the alleged P1 trillion budget and infrastructure anomaly? And where are those responsible?" Erice said.

The lawmaker also criticized what he described as growing political infighting within the administration, particularly the rift between Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte.

"The promise of unity has been replaced by political infighting. While those in power prepare for 2028, ordinary Filipinos continue to suffer from high prices, low incomes, and a declining quality of life," he said.

Erice likewise questioned the administration's commitment to political reforms, citing delays in passing a stronger Anti-Political Dynasty law.

He argued that the version approved by the House was too weak, saying it failed to dismantle political dynasties that allow power to remain concentrated among a few families.

"How can government claim to fight corruption while refusing to dismantle the very political system that allows corruption to thrive?" he asked.

The congressman urged the administration to prioritize reforms that directly benefit Filipinos, including the promised removal of system loss charges from electricity bills.

"Leadership is not measured by how many promises are made in a SONA, but by whether people actually feel improvements in their daily lives," Erice said.