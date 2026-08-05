The summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano was covered by thick clouds on Wednesday, preventing visual observation of any volcanic plume, the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory (KVO) of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.
“[There is] no visible plume [observed in Kanlaon this Wednesday morning] due to thick clouds covering the summit crater,” resident volcanologist Mari-Andylene Quintia told the DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber interview.
Quintia confirmed that no ash emission or volcanic eruption was observed at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, only one volcanic earthquake was recorded by the observatory from 12 a.m. to 12 noon of Wednesday (5 August).
In its latest 24-hour monitoring report covering 12 a.m. Tuesday (4 August) to 12 a.m. Wednesday (5 August), PHIVOLCS recorded 10 volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon, including six volcanic tremors that lasted from six to 37 minutes.
The volcano also emitted 1,130 tonnes of sulfur dioxide on Tuesday (4 August).
Meanwhile, the state volcanology institute maintained Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon Volcano, with entry into the volcano's 4-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) remaining strictly prohibited due to the potential hazards posed by the active volcano.
Kanlaon is among the country's four major active volcanoes monitored by PHIVOLCS, along with Mayon in Albay, Taal in Batangas, and Bulusan in Sorsogon.