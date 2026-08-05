The summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano was covered by thick clouds on Wednesday, preventing visual observation of any volcanic plume, the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory (KVO) of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.

“[There is] no visible plume [observed in Kanlaon this Wednesday morning] due to thick clouds covering the summit crater,” resident volcanologist Mari-Andylene Quintia told the DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber interview.

Quintia confirmed that no ash emission or volcanic eruption was observed at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, only one volcanic earthquake was recorded by the observatory from 12 a.m. to 12 noon of Wednesday (5 August).