Governor Rogelio “Ruel” D. Pacquiao has ordered for the work suspension for the Provincial Government of Sarangani, as well as the face-to-face classes in the whole province after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Davao Occidental region.
“Ipinaaalam sa lahat na suspendido ang trabaho sa Kapitolyo ng Lalawigan ng Sarangani at ang lahat ng klase sa lahat ng antas sa buong lalawigan simula ala una ng hapon ngayong araw bunsod ng naganap na lindol,” Pacquiao stated.
The EO furthered that the suspension does not include offices that provide important services, and are expected to continue with their operation to ensure unhindered response to the needs of the people of Sarangani.
“Hinihikayat ang lahat na manatiling kalmado, maging mapagmatyag, at sundin ang mga paalala ng kinauukulang mga awtoridad upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa,” he furthered.