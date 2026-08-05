The EO furthered that the suspension does not include offices that provide important services, and are expected to continue with their operation to ensure unhindered response to the needs of the people of Sarangani.

“Hinihikayat ang lahat na manatiling kalmado, maging mapagmatyag, at sundin ang mga paalala ng kinauukulang mga awtoridad upang matiyak ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa,” he furthered.