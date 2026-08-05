Tagaytay Medical Center has opened the TagaytayMed Urgent Care Center, expanding access to medical services for patients with urgent but non-life-threatening conditions. The facility began operations on 3 May 2026 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The urgent care center caters to patients classified under Emergency Severity Index (ESI) Levels 4 and 5, providing consultation and treatment for common conditions such as fever, cough and colds, sore throat, minor wounds, sprains, mild infections, allergies, stomach pain, skin conditions, and other illnesses or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. Patients also have access to the hospital's diagnostic and ancillary services when needed.

According to the hospital, the new facility is intended to help decongest the Emergency Department by handling less critical cases, allowing emergency personnel to focus on patients with life-threatening conditions while improving overall hospital efficiency.