The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday reported that it is moving towards opening suitable forest lands to responsible and climate-smart investments, generating ₱38 trillion in production value from 2027 to 2052.
“For too long, many of our rural communities have struggled with limited livelihood options, even as vast forest lands around them remain underused,” DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said.
“Through this new policy, we are opening suitable forest areas to responsible, climate-smart investments so that forests become engines of jobs, incomes, and local enterprise,” he added.
Under the DENR Administrative Order No. 2026 - 34, a climate informed system was established for identifying, evaluating, and promoting forest investment opportunities.
According to Cuna, the DENR will create investment-ready sites that generate real work for Filipino families, ensuring forest resources are sustained for generations.
The agency, through its Forest Management Bureau (FMB), has identified about 1.18 million hectares of Potential Investment Areas (PIAs) that can be developed through Sustainable Forest Land Management Agreements (SFLMAs).
Areas are projected to generate about P4 billion in annual revenue from investments in tree plantations, agroforestry, grazing, ecotourism, renewable energy, and other special forest uses.
Meanwhile, agroforestry accounts for the largest share of the identified investment areas, covering more than 550,000 hectares, followed by tree plantations and renewable energy projects.
Locations of the PIAs are located across all regions nationwide except the National Capital Region, with the largest area found in Eastern Visayas (Region VIII) at 196,083.78 hectares, followed by Caraga (Region XIII) with 177,201.18 hectares and the Davao Region (Region XI) with 144,035.25 hectares.
The DENR stressed that investment activities that are incompatible with sustainable forest management, including sanitary landfills and housing or subdivision developments within forest lands is prohibited under its administrative order.