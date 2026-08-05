The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday reported that it is moving towards opening suitable forest lands to responsible and climate-smart investments, generating ₱38 trillion in production value from 2027 to 2052.

“For too long, many of our rural communities have struggled with limited livelihood options, even as vast forest lands around them remain underused,” DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said.

“Through this new policy, we are opening suitable forest areas to responsible, climate-smart investments so that forests become engines of jobs, incomes, and local enterprise,” he added.