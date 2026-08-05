The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs) said that a 7.0-magnitude earthquake has hit Davao Occidental at around 12:13pm of 5 August 2026.
The earthquake has a depth of 10 kilometers and is located at 03.10°N, 125.65°E - 258 km S 5° E of Sarangani.
The said tectonic earthquake was felt by residents across General Santos City, South Cotabato, and Sarangani, as they experienced the shaking in their homes, offices, malls, and other establishments.
The earthquake has prompted teachers and school personnel to immediately move to an open field as a safety precaution.
Meanwhile local government units have suspended classes and work at General Santos City with work and classes suspended (All Levels); Kidapawan City with classes suspended (All Levels); Sarangani Province with work and classes suspended (All Levels); and Sultan Kudarat Province with classes suspended (All Levels).
The government has urged the people to continue to monitor official announcements, as well as for any other updates.