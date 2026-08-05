The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs) said that a 7.0-magnitude earthquake has hit Davao Occidental at around 12:13pm of 5 August 2026.

The earthquake has a depth of 10 kilometers and is located at 03.10°N, 125.65°E - 258 km S 5° E of Sarangani.

The said tectonic earthquake was felt by residents across General Santos City, South Cotabato, and Sarangani, as they experienced the shaking in their homes, offices, malls, and other establishments.