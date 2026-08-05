The councilor raised concerns over the possible displacement of small local businesses, saying the project could monopolize the area's tourism value chain.

According to Tomas, the development could threaten the livelihoods of local homestay operators, small eateries, tour guides, and drivers. She stressed that tourism development should benefit the entire municipality rather than a single corporate entity.

Infrastructure limitations and environmental sustainability were also cited as major concerns.

Tomas noted that Atok already faces water supply shortages and has yet to fully address its waste management system. She warned that operating a large hotel complex would place additional pressure on the town's natural resources and public utilities.

She advocated an alternative approach to economic growth by empowering residents to establish and manage their own businesses.

Tomas also encouraged residents to actively participate in upcoming Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) consultations to voice their concerns, warning that the proposal could proceed without broad community participation.

Residents and community members echoed the councilor's position, urging municipal officials to prioritize local enterprises over large-scale investments from outside the municipality.

They argued that resources should instead be used to help families improve existing homestays, provide training for local tour guides, and support locally owned agricultural and food businesses.

Residents also expressed concerns over the project's potential environmental impact, warning that it could strain the town's water supply, overwhelm local waste management systems, and alter Paoay's agricultural landscape.

Many said Atok's rustic farming community remains one of its biggest attractions for tourists and should be preserved.

Some residents also questioned the quality of jobs that would be generated by the project, expressing concern that locals would be limited to lower-level positions while management posts and most of the revenues would go to outsiders.

They called on the municipal council to carefully evaluate the proposal and ensure that any approved development directly benefits the community.

Residents likewise urged local leaders to pursue sustainable development that respects ancestral domains, protects local livelihoods, and carefully considers the project's environmental and economic implications before any decision is made.

Located along the Halsema Highway, Atok is known for its cool climate and scenic landscapes. It is home to popular tourist destinations such as the Northern Blossom Flower Farm, Haight's Place, the Second Highest Point of the Philippine Highway System at 7,400 feet above sea level, and Sakura Park. The municipality is also one of Luzon's major vegetable-producing areas, supplying produce to markets across the island.