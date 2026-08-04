"We have directed all commanders to ensure that every police operation is conducted in accordance with the rule of law, human rights, and International Humanitarian Law," Nartatez said.

"Our personnel will continue to undergo regular training, closely coordinate with partner agencies, and strictly follow operational procedures that prioritize the protection of civilians while effectively addressing security threats," he added.

August is observed as International Humanitarian Law Month to raise awareness of the legal protections afforded to civilians and other noncombatants during armed conflict.

This year's observance carries the theme, "Pinalakas na Ugnayan at Pagkakaisa sa Pagsulong ng IHL."

International Humanitarian Law governs the conduct of armed conflict and protects civilians, the wounded, medical personnel, and others who are no longer taking part in hostilities.

Nartatez said the PNP continues to draw lessons from the 2017 Marawi siege, during which law enforcement and security forces faced complex operational challenges while conducting operations against terrorist groups.

He noted that the conviction of members of the Maute group demonstrated that justice is achieved through lawful and accountable institutions.

"I remind every police officer that professionalism is measured not only by mission accomplishment but also by respect for human dignity. Even in the most challenging security operations, exercise restraint, protect civilians, and uphold the law at all times," Nartatez said.

Meanwhile, Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael G. Logico also reaffirmed the academy's commitment to producing officers who uphold International Humanitarian Law.

Logico said the PMA remains steadfast in developing future officers who are not only mission-ready but also guided by the rule of law, discipline, and humanity.

In his address during the Armed Forces of the Philippines' simultaneous observance of International Humanitarian Law Month, Logico underscored that adherence to IHL is not optional but a moral, legal, and professional obligation of every soldier.

He emphasized that military success and respect for IHL reinforce one another, strengthening public trust, institutional legitimacy, and the Armed Forces' commitment to the Constitution.

As the PMA continues to shape the next generation of military leaders, Logico said the academy remains committed to producing officers who fight with courage, exercise sound judgment, and uphold International Humanitarian Law in the performance of their sworn duty to the Filipino people.