PNP launches integrity drive nationwide

The launch was led by PNP chief General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., represented by Lt. Gen. Bernard M. Banac, Deputy Chief PNP for Administration, with police regional offices, provincial units, and training institutions joining simultaneously through virtual participation nationwide.

Unlike previous one-time internal campaigns, the PNP said the Integrity Caravan is intended to become the organization’s flagship ethics and reform program — a sustained effort meant to reshape police culture from the inside.

At the center of the initiative is the strengthening of the PNP Six-Point Ethical Policing Guide, a framework that outlines the institution’s core values: justice and rule of law, integrity, public welfare, accountability, professionalism and public trust and anti-corruption.

Officials say these principles will now serve as the foundation for daily police operations, leadership practices and public engagement efforts.

The program will be carried out through three major pillars.

The Advocacy Pillar focuses on values formation campaigns, leadership forums and integrity briefings designed to reinforce ethical decision-making among officers at every level of command.

The Education Pillar centers on continuous training through seminars, workshops, and professional development programs aimed at strengthening operational discipline while institutionalizing accountability systems throughout the organization.

Meanwhile, the Community Engagement Pillar seeks to improve transparency and public participation through direct dialogue with stakeholders and the public.

A major component of this effort is the launch of the Online IAS Desk “I Am Speaking,” a digital platform allowing citizens to directly submit complaints, concerns or commendations to the PNP Internal Affairs Service, creating a faster feedback and accountability mechanism.

In his message, Nartatez emphasized that ethical policing begins not with policy documents but with personal responsibility among police officers.