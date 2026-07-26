Go congratulated the hospital administration, healthcare workers and staff for their continued service and thanked the Okada Foundation for its contribution to the provincial hospital.

He also acknowledged Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang, Vice Gov. Ma. Glenda Monette Gayta, Board Member Don Montojo, Mati City Mayor Joel Mayo Almario, San Isidro Mayor Ma. Angelica Go-Dayanghirang, Lupon Mayor Santos Alonzo Jr., Lupon Vice Mayor Atty. Chrence Go and other local officials for supporting healthcare initiatives in the province.

During his visit, Go reiterated that healthcare remains one of his legislative priorities, citing programs such as the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers.

DOPMC houses the province's Malasakit Center, which opened in October 2020 and provides qualified patients access to medical and financial assistance through participating government agencies.

Go authored and principally sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 and the Regional Specialty Centers Act, while also backing measures aimed at expanding benefits for healthcare workers and improving public hospitals nationwide.

He urged the hospital's personnel to continue prioritizing patient care and make full use of the newly donated equipment to improve healthcare services in Davao Oriental.

Aside from attending the hospital anniversary, Go also joined the turnover of a Super Health Center in Mati City, distributed assistance to indigent residents in Lupon and Mati City, and attended an inter-barangay basketball and volleyball league in Lupon.