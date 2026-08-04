Initial investigation showed that the victims were shot by a lone male suspect described as wearing a white shirt, maong shorts and white shoes. The assailant fled on foot immediately after the shooting.

Responding officers from the Makati City Police Station secured the crime scene and launched a dragnet operation in coordination with nearby police units.

Investigators also began reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and conducting backtracking and forward-tracking operations to determine the suspect’s movements before and after the attack.

To accelerate the investigation, the SPD said it has organized a Special Investigation Team tasked exclusively with evidence gathering, intelligence coordination, case build-up and manhunt operations.

“The SIT is working closely with all concerned units to maximize investigative efforts and expedite the identification and arrest of the suspect,” the district said.

Authorities have yet to establish the gunman’s identity or determine the motive behind the attack.

The SPD appealed to witnesses and members of the public who may possess information, CCTV recordings, dashcam footage or other evidence related to the incident to coordinate with the Makati City Police Station.

District Director PBGen. Glenn Oliver Cinco extended condolences to the victims’ family and assured the public that all available police resources were being utilized to identify and arrest the perpetrator.

Police also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information as the investigation continues.

As of press time, no arrests had been reported.