



In a statement, Binay condemned the attack and expressed support for De Ocampo and his family.



“Marami kong kinokondena ang pangyayari kay Kagawad Atty. John Yland (JY) De Ocampo ng Barangay Sta. Cruz kaninang umaga,” Binay said.



The mayor said De Ocampo is currently being treated by doctors and that the city government has coordinated with his family to provide assistance.



Binay said she had instructed the Makati City Police to act on the case and work to identify and arrest the perpetrators.



“Inatasan ko na ang Makati Police na agarang aksyunan ang kaso nito at gawin ang lahat upang matukoy at maaresto ang mga responsable,” she said.



“Sa sinumang may nakita o may alam na makakatulong, ipagbigay-alam ninyo sa mga awtoridad, at sisiguraduhin namin ang inyong kaligtasan,” Binay added.



The mayor added that police visibility would be increased in Barangay Sta. Cruz and nearby areas while the investigation is ongoing.



Authorities have yet to release details on the motive behind the shooting or the identity of the gunman.

