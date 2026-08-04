The investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly lured the victims through a social media post offering an online job for "petite girls," with promised earnings ranging from P1,500 to P2,000.

Instead of legitimate work, the victims were allegedly instructed to produce sexually explicit videos and were later persuaded to meet the suspect for sexual encounters. The recorded child sexual abuse and exploitation materials were subsequently shared through messaging application group chats and sold to foreign buyers.

Acting on the complaint, RACU 6 immediately launched a cyber investigation, secured the necessary cyber warrant, and implemented the WSSECD.

During the on-site forensic examination conducted by RACU 6 digital forensic examiners, authorities confirmed the presence of several CSAEM files stored on the suspect's electronic devices, resulting in his immediate arrest.

He is now facing charges for violating Section 4(a), (b), (c), (d), and (r) of Republic Act No. 11930, otherwise known as the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

"Children deserve to grow up free from exploitation, whether in the physical or digital world. The PNP will relentlessly pursue individuals who use technology to victimize the innocent. Hindi kami titigil hangga't napapanagot ang mga taong nagsasamantala sa ating mga kabataan," Nartatez said.

He added that the operation reflects the PNP Focused Agenda, the organization's strategic framework for transformation aimed at building a more capable and technology-driven police service.

Anchored on the priority of enhancing police operations, the PNP continues to strengthen its cybercrime capabilities to combat online child exploitation and protect vulnerable sectors from emerging digital threats.

As the PNP intensifies its campaign against online crimes that threaten the safety and welfare of children under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Nartatez assured the public of a "Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman."