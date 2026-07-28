The directive follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to intensify the campaign against petroleum smuggling and illegal fuel trade.

The operation, conducted by Police Regional Office 4A's Regional Special Operations Unit, Regional Intelligence Division, Quezon Police Provincial Office Intelligence Unit, and the Lucena City Police Station, caught the suspects allegedly transferring petroleum products from tanker trucks into intermediate bulk containers and refilling LPG cylinders inside a compound in Barangay Silangang Mayao on Monday.

Authorities recovered three tanker trucks, three cargo trucks, thousands of liters of diesel, 285 LPG cylinders, 10,000 liters of LPG, pumps, hoses, and other equipment allegedly used in the illegal operation.

The suspects will face charges for alleged violations of the Oil Pilferage Law and the LPG Industry Regulation Act.

Nartatez said the PNP will continue intelligence-driven operations and pursue not only those caught in the act but also the financiers and organizers behind illegal fuel operations.