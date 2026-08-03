"The probe is ongoing because many documents are still coming in. We are processing them, and we expect to release our findings soon," Matibag said.

Earlier, the NBI said it aims to complete the investigation within three to four weeks, citing the volume of documentary evidence that investigators must examine.

The bureau is investigating the alleged transfer of at least ₱6.7 billion in government funds from the Department of Budget and Management, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee to PHISGOC, the private organization that oversaw the country's hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

The investigation is being handled by Task Force Cash Cow, a special team created by Matibag to examine the movement and use of funds received by PHISGOC.

The NBI is also coordinating with the Commission on Audit, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Bureau of Internal Revenue to verify financial transactions, corporate records and tax documents.

At least seven individuals have already been subpoenaed as part of the investigation. The bureau has also said the amount under scrutiny could exceed ₱10 billion once private sector contributions and other financial transactions are fully validated.