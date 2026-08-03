"The Ombudsman made a remark implying that the court is being manipulated. I don't know exactly what he meant, but from what I heard, it seems like the court is being bribed," Roy said."Perhaps those statements should not come from the Ombudsman. It is an independent office that has an important responsibility," he added.

Roy was referring to remarks made by Remulla during his radio program on DZRH, where the Ombudsman said he had expected Revilla to be granted bail.

Remulla also claimed that someone appeared to be "pulling strings" to ensure that the ruling would favor granting the former senator provisional liberty.

Revilla has been detained at the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory in Payatas since January after surrendering in connection with graft and malversation charges involving alleged kickbacks from a ₱92.8 million ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

In a 2-1 decision, the Sandiganbayan granted Revilla's petition for bail while denying similar petitions filed by his co-accused, ruling that the prosecution failed to present strong evidence of guilt during the bail hearings.

Remulla also said he intended to discuss the case with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo before the latter's retirement in November.

"I will have a dialogue with the Supreme Court very soon... I want to talk to the Chief Justice so that his legacy will be good, will be okay," Remulla said.

Roy also questioned the Ombudsman's handling of other high-profile cases, including the planned use of former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan as a possible state witness in the investigation involving former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

He argued that the Ombudsman appeared to be selectively relying on portions of witness testimonies that supported its theory of the case.

"Like the point he made about taking Bonoan as a state witness, he said that if he doesn't like the testimony that Bonoan will provide against Romualdez they will pursue the case, but if they like it they will take him out," Roy said.

Roy also questioned the timing of the filing of complaints against Romualdez and former congressman Zaldy Co, noting that they were submitted for preliminary investigation just days before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address.

According to Roy, the pattern raises concerns about the possible abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

"If you don't call him out, that power might be abused," he said.