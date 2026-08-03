The amount exceeded its ₱91.526 billion target by ₱4.322 billion, or 4.7 percent, and was 12.5 percent higher than the ₱85.180 billion collected in July 2025.

The strong July performance also pushed the BOC's cumulative collections for the first seven months of 2026 to ₱587.711 billion, the highest January-to-July collection on record.

The total surpassed the bureau's target of ₱576.366 billion by ₱11.345 billion, or 2.0 percent. Compared with the ₱543.951 billion collected during the same period in 2025, revenues increased by ₱43.760 billion, or 8.0 percent.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno credited the record performance to the dedication of Customs personnel nationwide and the gains from the bureau's ongoing reforms and modernization efforts.

"These record-breaking collections are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Bureau of Customs across the country. Taos-puso kong pinasasalamatan ang bawat kawani ng BOC sa kanilang hindi matatawarang serbisyo para sa bayan," Nepomuceno said.

"Malaking karangalan para sa BOC na makapagtala ng pinakamataas na buwanang koleksyon at pinakamataas na January to July collections sa kasaysayan nito. These achievements show that our reforms, modernization efforts, and stronger collaboration with stakeholders are delivering meaningful results," he added.