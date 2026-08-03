Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio Nafarrete on Monday welcomed Col. Daniel Oh, chief of the Joint United States Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG)-Philippines, during a courtesy call at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the AFP and JUSMAG-Philippines and underscored the shared commitment of the Philippines and the United States to strengthening defense cooperation and military interoperability.