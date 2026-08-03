Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio Nafarrete on Monday welcomed Col. Daniel Oh, chief of the Joint United States Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG)-Philippines, during a courtesy call at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo.
The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the AFP and JUSMAG-Philippines and underscored the shared commitment of the Philippines and the United States to strengthening defense cooperation and military interoperability.
Nafarrete expressed his appreciation for JUSMAG-Philippines' continued support, while the two officials discussed areas of mutual interest and opportunities to further enhance bilateral military cooperation.
The AFP chief said the courtesy call reflected the enduring alliance between the Philippines and the United States in promoting regional security, stability and a rules-based international order.
Senior AFP officials also joined Nafarrete in welcoming Oh during the meeting.