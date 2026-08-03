"Since 2019, or during the 2019 SEA Games, nagkaroon na po ng tinatawag nating buildable areas. Ito po ay allocated na since 2019. So, sa lugar na ito ay dapat wala nang farmers dahil ito po nga ay na-approve na bilang buildable zones. At mayroon naman pong natitira na 6,000 hectares na reserve para sa open green spaces, forest reserves, and designated zones for upland farming," Castro said.

Castro said the total buildable area in New Clark City covers about 3,500 hectares, where the proposed technology hub may be established.

In a statement, Marcos said the promise of billions of dollars in investments and jobs should not come at the expense of farmers and indigenous communities.

"The promise of billions of dollars in investment and jobs is not enough if the return is the livelihood of our farmers and indigenous brothers. Before any investment, we must first ensure that people who depend on the land for their livelihood are not aggrieved," Marcos said.

The senator also urged the BCDA to explain the project's impact to affected residents before any land measurements or acquisition are undertaken.

She cited reports claiming that as much as 1,600 hectares could be affected, including land cultivated by 92 farmersand members of the Aeta community, allegedly without prior public consultation.

Marcos also called for an investigation into complaints from farmers who claimed they were being told to stop planting and had experienced intimidation.

BCDA welcomes Senate oversight

In response, the BCDA said it welcomes the Senate's oversight and is prepared to provide information to ensure a fair and transparent discussion.

"We hear the concerns raised by Senator Imee Marcos, our farmers, and our local communities. This week, BCDA will meet again with Capas Mayor Roseller 'Boots' Rodriguez, local government units, and other stakeholders to listen, engage, and discuss the path forward together," the BCDA said.

The agency also maintained that the continued development of New Clark City would create more opportunities for farmers and Aeta communities.

According to the BCDA, New Clark City includes a 50-hectare agricultural zone, a 10-hectare Aeta Ethnobotanical Center launched last year to support 300 Aeta farmers from Capas and Bamban, with plans to expand the facility to 50 hectares, as well as an additional 100 hectares earmarked for future agricultural development.

The BCDA also said it has identified relocation areas within New Clark City for affected families to minimize disruptions and ensure they continue to benefit from the area's development.

"BCDA remains committed to ensuring that development is inclusive, responsible, and creates lasting opportunities for every community that calls New Clark City home," the agency said.