Ejercito vowed to continue pushing for the measure until it is enacted into law.

"Hindi po tayo magsasawang ipaglaban ang panukalang batas na ito. Patuloy natin itong isusulong hanggang matupad natin ang ating pangako sa ating mga Barangay Health Workers—na kilalanin ang kanilang sakripisyo at tiyaking matatanggap nila ang nararapat na benepisyo at proteksyon," he said.

The senator said barangay health workers serve as the frontline of the country's healthcare system by conducting house visits, providing health education, maintaining medical records and assisting patients in accessing health centers, doctors and hospitals.

"They have given so much, yet received so little," Ejercito said.

He added that the BHWs' contributions became even more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet many continue to receive low honoraria and often spend their own money to assist residents.

Ejercito expressed hope that the measure would finally be signed into law.

"Sana sa pagkakataong ito ay mapirmahan na ng Pangulo ang Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers at hindi na muling mabitin. Tatlong dekada na itong hinihintay ng ating mga BHW. Panahon na para maibigay sa kanila ang pagkilala at benepisyong matagal na nilang nararapat," he said.

Under Senate Bill No. 1905, barangay health workers will be formally recognized as essential partners in implementing Primary Health Care and the Universal Health Care Act.

The measure also provides for a minimum monthly honorarium of ₱3,000, transportation and hazard allowances, an annual cash gift, loyalty incentives for those with at least 15 years of service, and the establishment of a certification and accreditation system aimed at professionalizing the country's barangay health workforce.