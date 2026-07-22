The commitment is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure a unified approach to protecting the Filipino people and safeguarding national security.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Philippine National Police, I extend my warmest congratulations to General Antonio Nafarrete on his appointment as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We look forward to working closely with him in advancing our shared mission of protecting the Filipino people and safeguarding the nation's security," Nartatez said.

The Department of National Defense announced Nafarrete's appointment on 21 July. The former Philippine Army commanding general succeeded Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., who retired after completing the first fixed three-year term as AFP chief under Republic Act No. 11939.

The PNP said it will continue working closely with the AFP in addressing terrorism, insurgency, organized crime, disaster response, and other security concerns as both institutions carry out their respective mandates.

"We remain committed to close coordination in intelligence sharing, joint operations, disaster response, and other initiatives that promote public safety, national security, and lasting peace," Nartatez said.

Nartatez also thanked the outgoing AFP chief for strengthening cooperation between the country's police and military organizations during his tenure.

"On behalf of the Philippine National Police, I extend our sincere gratitude to General Romeo Brawner Jr. for his dedicated service and steadfast leadership. We thank him for strengthening the partnership between the PNP and AFP, and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors," he said.