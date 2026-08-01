The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday announced that Electoral Board (EB) members who will serve in the Aug. 29 special election in the Fourth Legislative District of Cavite will receive honoraria of up to P12,000.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 11257, EB chairpersons will receive P12,000, EB members P11,000, and EB support staff P5,000.

The poll body said the compensation package, which includes honoraria, travel, communication and meal allowances, will be granted based on the poll workers' respective designations.