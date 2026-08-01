The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday announced that Electoral Board (EB) members who will serve in the Aug. 29 special election in the Fourth Legislative District of Cavite will receive honoraria of up to P12,000.
Under Comelec Resolution No. 11257, EB chairpersons will receive P12,000, EB members P11,000, and EB support staff P5,000.
The poll body said the compensation package, which includes honoraria, travel, communication and meal allowances, will be granted based on the poll workers' respective designations.
Comelec added that the honoraria and allowances will be paid within 15 calendar days after the special election.
A fixed 10-day service credit will also be granted to EB chairpersons and members.
The Cavite special election will cover 1,308 clustered precincts, each to be manned by an Electoral Board consisting of a chairperson, a poll clerk and a third member.
Comelec said the Dasmariñas City government has donated P50 million to help cover part of the more than P76 million budget allocated for poll workers' honoraria.
The special election will fill the vacancy left by former Fourth District Rep. Francisco "Pidi" Barzaga Jr., who was removed from office in June over "disorderly behavior, conduct unbecoming of a member, and violations of the House Code of Conduct."
Five candidates are vying for the congressional seat: Raul Rex Mangubat, Marvin Dupal-ag, Leysander Ordenes, Jacinto Frani Jr., and Dasmariñas Mayor Jennifer Barzaga, the mother of the expelled lawmaker.
Mayor Barzaga is serving her third and final consecutive term as mayor. She previously served as mayor from 2007 to 2016 before representing Cavite's Fourth District in the House of Representatives from 2016 to 2019, a post also held by her late husband, Elpidio "Pidi" Barzaga Sr.