"We have an incident at the Sandiganbayan. Where is it? Why has the P123 million they ordered Revilla to return not yet been collected? Kasama 'yan sa judgment of acquittal, pinasasoli sa kanya 'yung pera. Hanggang ngayon, hindi pa naisasoli 'yung pera," Remulla said during his radio program.

While Remulla referred to P123 million, the Sandiganbayan's 2018 decision stated that the amount to be returned was P124.5 million.

Revilla was acquitted of plunder on the ground of reasonable doubt, while his former chief of staff Richard Cambe and businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles were convicted of plunder over the misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), commonly known as the pork barrel.

In its decision, the Sandiganbayan ruled that "the accused" are solidarily liable to return P124.5 million to the National Treasury.

In 2018, Revilla's lawyer, Ramon Esguerra, argued that his client was not among those ordered to return the amount.

Esguerra maintained that because Revilla was acquitted and found not criminally liable, he likewise could not be held civilly liable.

In 2019, however, the Office of the Ombudsman filed a motion for execution of judgment, arguing that Revilla remained civilly liable and should return the P124.5 million.

Revilla's camp opposed the motion.