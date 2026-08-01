A hotel cashier is facing a complaint for qualified theft after allegedly siphoning off more than P55,000 in guest payments over a three-day period.
The suspect, a 24-year-old cashier at a hotel in Pasay City, was arrested Friday night within the hotel premises.
According to police, a hotel supervisor discovered unauthorized transaction entries in the hotel's internal system during a routine verification.
A subsequent audit uncovered discrepancies amounting to P30,000 on 29 July and P8,000 on 30 July. As management monitored the suspect more closely, another P17,000 in unaccounted funds was allegedly discovered on 31 July.
When confronted, the suspect was reportedly found in possession of P14,000 in cash.
Hotel personnel placed the suspect under citizen's arrest and turned her over to Sub-Station 5 (Baclaran) of the Pasay City Police Station at 4 a.m. on Saturday, 1 August, for the filing of appropriate charges.
Police said the suspect, who was entrusted with handling hotel funds by virtue of her position, allegedly misappropriated the money without the consent of management, constituting a violation of Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code, or qualified theft.
The suspect is currently under the custody of the Investigation and Detective Management Section of the Pasay City Police Station while complaints are being prepared for filing before the Office of the City Prosecutor.