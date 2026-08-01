The DOH clarified that on 20 July 2026, Pujalte attended a meeting with officials from Masbate and Sorsogon at a hotel.

"Tanging ang pagbibigay ng tulong sa mga pampublikong ospital sa rehiyon ang pinag-uusapan sa naturang pagtitipon," Pujalte said in the statement.

The department said it remains focused on the continued delivery of quality healthcare services to Filipinos.

"Tinitiyak naman ng Kagawaran na mananatili itong nakatutok sa tuloy-tuloy na paghahatid ng dekalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan para sa bawat Pilipino," the statement added.

The complaint, filed by a group identifying themselves as "concerned citizens," alleged that Pujalte was seen gambling at Okada Manila and Solaire Resort and Casino using the aliases "Louis Santos" and "Louiss Santos" to avoid public recognition.

The complainants claimed that Pujalte violated Presidential Decree No. 1869, which prohibits government officials and employees from patronizing casinos.

They also cited Section 4 of Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 6, Series of 2016, which prohibit government personnel from entering or gambling in gaming establishments.

The complaint further alleged that the use of fictitious names violated Commonwealth Act No. 142, as amended by Republic Act No. 6085, also known as the Anti-Alias Law; Article 178 of the Revised Penal Code on the use of fictitious names; Know-Your-Customer rules under the Anti-Money Laundering Act; and regulations of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The complainants urged Malacañang to direct the Anti-Red Tape Authority, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, or the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate Pujalte.

They also called on authorities to secure CCTV footage, VIP player records and facial recognition logs from casino operators, place Pujalte under preventive suspension during the investigation, and ultimately remove him as acting health secretary.