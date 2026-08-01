His remarks came a day after the Sandiganbayan Third Division ruled that prosecutors failed to establish that the evidence of Revilla's guilt was strong during the bail hearings.

Remulla also said he intends to seek a dialogue with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo before the latter retires in November, expressing hope that the judiciary would remain committed to the country's anti-corruption campaign.

"I want to talk to the Chief Justice, who will be retiring in November, so that his legacy will be okay, will be good," he said.

The Ombudsman likewise urged the Supreme Court to examine whether public officials are abusing their positions and to review how court proceedings are being conducted.

He stressed that combating corruption requires a whole-of-government approach, noting that the Ombudsman's role represents only part of the process.

"It takes a whole-of-government approach to solve this. The other half of it is the judiciary," Remulla said.

He added that the Office of the Ombudsman wants the Supreme Court to work alongside it in strengthening the country's fight against corruption.

The Sandiganbayan emphasized that its ruling was limited to Revilla's application for bail and did not determine his guilt or innocence. The criminal case will proceed to trial.

Revilla and his co-accused are facing charges of malversation through falsification of public documents and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act over the alleged P92.8-million ghost flood control project in Barangay Bunsuran, Pandi, Bulacan.

Prosecutors alleged that between July 2024 and May 2025, the accused conspired to facilitate the release of government funds for a flood control project that was never constructed, with at least P76.9 million allegedly paid to SYMS Construction Trading.

Revilla has repeatedly denied the allegations.