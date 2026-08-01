According to Mendoza, the LTFRB continues to use a long-standing evaluation framework that considers passengers' wage levels and their capacity to pay before acting on fare petitions.

"We will obtain the inflationary impact data from the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) so we can determine the effect of any decision we make on inflation," he said.

"We are also gathering evidence from commuters on what they can present regarding the maximum fare they are able to afford," Mendoza added.

The public hearing, scheduled for Monday, will cover fare hike petitions involving public utility jeepneys (PUJs), UV Express units, motorcycle taxis and taxis.

Mendoza said UV Express operators are seeking a P5 fare increase, while motorcycle taxi operators are requesting a fare adjustment but have not specified an amount.

"As for taxis, they are seeking an increase in the flag-down rate and the succeeding per-kilometer rate," he said.

He added that the hearing would allow transport groups, commuter organizations and student groups to present their positions.

"We will also call in some government agencies to help us make that decision," Mendoza said.

The LTFRB chief reiterated that, under normal circumstances, it takes about a month for the Board to decide on fare hike petitions.

He said it is still too early to determine when any approved fare adjustment could take effect, citing several factors, including the volatility of fuel prices.

"We want to know what the impact will be if the war in the Middle East comes to an end. One option being considered by the Board is to issue an interim decision, which we will review on a month-to-month basis, depending on the movement of fuel prices," Mendoza said.

He emphasized that the LTFRB is balancing the interests of transport operators and commuters, stressing that the Board's decision will not be based on popularity.

Mendoza added that if fares are not adjusted, some public utility vehicles may eventually stop operating.