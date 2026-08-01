The Office of the Ombudsman said it will challenge the Sandiganbayan's decision granting bail to former Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and vowed to exhaust all available legal remedies, maintaining that it has strong evidence against the former lawmaker.

While respecting the anti-graft court's ruling, the Ombudsman said it remains firm in its investigation into Revilla's alleged involvement in a ghost flood control project in Bulacan.

"We will exhaust all legal remedies to highlight the basis for which we can say that evidence of guilt is indeed strong against former Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr.," the Ombudsman said in a statement.