"The Comelec is 95 percent ready for the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections," Garcia said, adding that preparations remain on schedule.

More than 2.3 million official ballots have been printed and verified, while defective ballots, which accounted for less than 1 percent, have already been reprinted.

Garcia said the ballots have been packed and are ready for deployment beginning in the first week of August.

Election machines and other election supplies are also prepared for deployment, pending final clearance from the packing and shipping committee.

He said the remaining preparations primarily involve training teachers, members of the Special Electoral Board and Philippine National Police personnel who will serve during the elections.

"Leading to the elections, all that is left is the training of teachers, members of the Special Electoral Board and PNP personnel. Our preparations are almost complete," Garcia said.

The campaign period for the BARMM parliamentary elections officially began on July 30, allowing candidates to campaign and seek voter support ahead of Election Day.

The campaign period will end on 12 September, two days before the elections.