"As I mark my first 100 days in office, we will continue to pursue the government's remaining deliverables in all signed peace agreements as instructed by President Marcos," Sarmiento said.

"My team and I hit the ground running. Among the first things that we did was to hold listening sessions to gather inputs from our various stakeholders so that we can deliver on the commitments of the government to the comprehensive peace process," he added.

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Marcos highlighted the administration's peace agenda, including advancing national reconciliation, strengthening the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, accelerating socioeconomic development, and completing long-standing peace commitments.

Sarmiento said the administration is also working toward the signing of exit agreements covering the government's major peace accords with former rebel groups.

Among the key milestones is the planned signing of a Completion Document with the Cordillera Bodong Administration-Cordillera People's Liberation Army (CBA-CPLA), which would formally conclude decades of peacebuilding efforts with the former revolutionary group.

"We are pleased to note that the President highlighted two peace milestones in his recent State of the Nation Address: the conduct of the first-ever Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in September and the conclusion of our peace process with the CBA-CPLA," Sarmiento said.

"These are testaments to the Marcos Jr. administration's genuine commitment not only to forging peace agreements but to bringing them to full fruition."

Sarmiento described the Cordillera peace process as a model of transparency and long-term commitment to peacebuilding.

"With the completion document, we can expect a stronger, resilient, and unified Cordillera, fueled with resolve to sustain and further the gains of peace," he said.

The Philippine government and the CBA-CPLA signed the Mt. Data Peace Accord on 15 September 1986, formally establishing a ceasefire between the two sides.

Sarmiento also underscored the significance of the first regular Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, scheduled for 14 September, calling them a major milestone under the political track of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro and the Normalization Program.

"The upcoming first Bangsamoro elections shall be the realization of the people's aspiration to chart their own future," he said.

"We have been steadily and meticulously preparing for the upcoming parliamentary elections to ensure its peaceful, credible, and orderly conduct."

He emphasized that lasting peace in the Bangsamoro requires reconciliation, trust, and confidence among communities.

To strengthen the implementation of the peace process, President Marcos appointed Sarmiento on 15 July as concurrent chairperson of the Government Peace Implementing Panel for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front peace process.

"Serving concurrently as both the Presidential Peace Adviser and Peace Panel Chair will allow us to unify our strategy and expedite the Bangsamoro peace process with greater synergy, inclusiveness, and efficiency," Sarmiento said.

He added that the government and the MILF peace panels are scheduled to meet in August to renew their commitment to implementing the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, with the talks anchored on cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared vision of lasting peace and prosperity in the region.