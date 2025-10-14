Mel Gibson casts Jaakko Ohtonen, Mariela Garriga in 'The Resurrection of Christ'

Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of Christ has found new actors to play Jesus and Mary Magdalene.

Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen (Netflix’s The Last Kingdom) will portray Jesus Christ, a role originally by Jim Caviezel. Mariela Garriga (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning), meanwhile, is Mary Magdalene.

With them are Pier Luigi Pasino (The Law According to Lidia Poët) as Peter and Riccardo Scamarcio (Modì) as Pontius Pilate.

As the title suggests, the film will take place three days after the crucifixion, with Christ rising from the dead.

Filming has started at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios last week. The long-delayed sequel to The Passion of Christ will premiere in two parts in 2027.