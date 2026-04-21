Galvez exits OPAPRU, Sarmiento takes helm

“His contributions, first as a soldier and later as a peacekeeper, reflect a lifetime of service to the Republic, and the nation owes him a profound debt. Secretary Sarmiento’s appointment marks a progression of the country’s peace work. With security and normalization milestones largely in place, the process now enters a phase that calls for civilian leadership — centered on reconciliation, local governance, and socio-economic reintegration,” Castro said.

She added that Sarmiento’s appointment comes at a critical time as the Bangsamoro region moves toward its first parliamentary elections and the full implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement. His background in local governance and public administration, she said, equips him for the role.

“The administration reaffirms its abiding commitment to a just and lasting peace and calls on all peace partners, stakeholders, and communities to support Secretary Sarmiento as he takes on this vital responsibility,” Castro added.