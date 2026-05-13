Mel Tiangco, Karen Davila praised online for grilling Bato

Among the questions raised were why the senator suddenly appeared at the Senate after months out of the public eye, how long he intended to remain there, and whether he would surrender if authorities attempted to serve a warrant to avoid conflict.

“Pwede po ba ‘yon na habambuhay na lang kayo mananatili diyan?” Tiangco asked during the interview.

Tiangco also raised public concerns over the Senate’s move to extend protection to Dela Rosa, asking what he planned to do if he continued staying inside the Senate premises for an extended period.

Meanwhile, Davila also drew praise online for her direct questioning, with several netizens describing her approach as fearless and straightforward.

Some social media users pointed out the contrast between Dela Rosa’s tough image as former chief of the Philippine National Police and his current situation amid fears of arrest.

Netizens also noted that the senator allegedly failed to give clear and direct answers to several questions raised during the interviews.