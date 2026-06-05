Sarmiento urges peaceful BARMM parliamentary polls

“As the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao prepares for its very first parliamentary elections, its people are poised to write a new and exciting chapter in their history,” Sarmiento said.

He stressed that the election is key to strengthening democratic institutions and advancing development and cited that a stable government would help establish the region as a hub for commerce, investment and tourism.

To secure the vote, Sarmiento appealed for public cooperation with law enforcement to guarantee the safety of voters and polling personnel.

“We must ensure that our people are safe, secure, and will be able to cast their ballots without fear,” he said.

The peace adviser also urged academic and civil society groups to expand voter education efforts to encourage informed choices.

While acknowledging the region’s complex political dynamics, Sarmiento said healthy competition is vital to democracy, provided stakeholders respect the commitments of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro peace treaty.

Sarmiento announced that his office is implementing an aggressive catch-up plan alongside various government agencies to prepare for 2027 and ensure the continued rollout of the peace process.

The government’s long-term vision for the region includes upgraded infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, and expanded access to education and healthcare.

As the elections approach, Sarmiento pressed candidates and political parties to respect the final results and prioritize reconciliation.

“Elections are temporary, but the Bangsamoro identity and our shared future are permanent,” Sarmiento said.