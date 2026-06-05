Sarmiento urges peaceful, credible first BARMM parliamentary elections

“As the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao prepares for its very first parliamentary elections, its people are poised to write a new and exciting chapter in their history,” he said.

The peace adviser emphasized that the elections should be viewed not only as a political exercise but also as a key component of efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and advance development in the region.

Sarmiento urged voters to choose their leaders wisely, noting that a peaceful and credible election would help establish a stable government capable of promoting economic growth and improving public services.

He highlighted BARMM's potential as a center for commerce, investment and tourism, saying the region could contribute significantly to the country's economy through increased revenue generation and development initiatives.

To ensure the success of the elections, Sarmiento appealed for public cooperation with security forces to guarantee the safety of voters and election personnel.

“We must ensure that our people are safe, secure, and will be able to cast their ballots without fear,” he said.

The official also called on academic institutions and civil society organizations to intensify voter education efforts to help voters make informed choices and elect leaders committed to public service.

While acknowledging the region's political dynamics, Sarmiento said healthy political competition is an essential feature of democracy. However, he stressed that all stakeholders must remain guided by the commitments embodied in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

Sarmiento said the OPAPRU is implementing an aggressive catch-up plan involving various government agencies as part of preparations toward 2027 and the continued implementation of the Bangsamoro peace process.

He underscored the government's commitment to ending armed conflict and creating conditions that would allow peace and development to flourish in the region.

According to Sarmiento, the long-term vision for the Bangsamoro includes improved infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, better access to education and healthcare, and enduring peace.

Amid the upcoming elections, Sarmiento urged candidates, political parties, and stakeholders to respect the results and work toward reconciliation and unity.

“Elections are temporary, but the Bangsamoro identity and our shared future are permanent,” he said.

He added that healing, reconciliation and unity remain essential to achieving sustained progress, development and lasting peace in the Bangsamoro region and the rest of the country.