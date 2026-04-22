MILF backs Sarmiento as peace adviser

The MILF said the current phase of the transition calls for stronger civilian governance, noting that Sarmiento’s background in local governance and national administration aligns with the needs of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Among the group’s priorities are completing the normalization process, strengthening governance and fiscal capacity of BARMM institutions, ensuring credible and democratic parliamentary elections, and delivering development gains to conflict-affected communities.

The MILF also stressed the complexity of remaining tasks, particularly the normalization track involving disarmament, reintegration, and transitional justice, which requires sustained coordination between the government and former rebel groups.

“The work ahead requires collaboration, not parallel efforts,” Iqbal said. “We can complete this final stage with a shared commitment to respect and sincere problem-solving.”

Sarmiento’s appointment comes at a critical stage of the Bangsamoro transition, with expectations focused on continuity, institutional strengthening, and inclusive governance.