"Filipinos kept showing up for family, passions and the moments that matter," Tan said. "SM remained a trusted constant, creating more ways to celebrate, connect, play and discover."

Among the company's biggest expansions was its pickleball network, which now spans 86 courts across 29 malls. SM also opened the SM Seaside Cebu Arena, a 25,000-seat entertainment venue inaugurated by Filipino girl group BINI.

The company said its cinemas continued to attract audiences through blockbuster releases and premium formats such as ScreenX.

SM also introduced new customer-focused facilities, including the country's first SM Sensory Lab developed with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the National Council on Disability Affairs for visitors with sensory processing challenges.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company completed electric vehicle charging station installations across all 90 SM malls nationwide.

Food and retail offerings also expanded, with new international brands such as San Ginés Chocolatería, Super Matcha, Candid Coffee, Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister opening stores in select malls.

The mall operator also strengthened customer engagement through campaigns, pop culture events and fitness activities, including the "Gala to the Max" campaign, Pokémon Center pop-ups, Animazing North, the Galaxy Manila Marathon and the SM2SM Run in Cebu.

SM opened SM Zamboanga in the first quarter and said it remains on track to launch its upscale Nuvali mall in Sta. Rosa later this year.