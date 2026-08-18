Early suite partners at the Cebu arena include Bai Hotel, Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Cokaliong Shipping Lines, Dynamic Power Marine & Industrial Hardware, Inc., Nature’s Spring, Skyrise Realty and Development Corp., and the University of Cebu.

“Premium suites have become a popular feature at leading sports and entertainment venues worldwide because they elevate the live event experience,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said. “They also give businesses a more engaging way to connect with clients, partners and employees.”

The Premier Suites are offered exclusively to brands and corporations under a minimum one-year lease, giving SM Prime a longer-term corporate component alongside the arena’s events business.

Each 40-square-meter suite can accommodate up to 30 guests and comes with lounge and theater-style seating, a private restroom, dedicated VIP access, high-speed Wi-Fi, and views of live events.

Corporate tenants can also customize their suites with branded furnishings and installations.

Suite holders have access to six multipurpose function rooms for meetings, corporate events, and other business engagements, extending the spaces beyond their use during concerts and other live events.

The corporate offering forms part of SM Prime’s broader push to develop the SM Seaside Cebu Arena as a major entertainment and business destination in the Visayas.

The P7-billion arena spans more than seven hectares of gross floor area and can accommodate up to 25,000 guests. It is directly connected to SM Seaside City Cebu and is being integrated with the upcoming SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson, and Radisson Hotel.

SM Prime has positioned Cebu as a growth market for live entertainment, tourism, and large-scale events.

“Cebu has long been one of the country’s most dynamic markets. With this arena, we can bring more Filipino and international acts to the Visayas and strengthen the region’s place in the live entertainment circuit,” Mr. Lim said.

Before the arena opened, SM Prime said it was already in discussions with concert promoters, sports federations, family entertainment producers and corporate event organizers, which the company cited as an indication of early demand for the venue.

SM Prime pioneered its premium suite concept with the opening of the SM Mall of Asia Arena in 2012.

The company has since expanded services for suite holders to include advance event advisories, direct office ticket delivery, dedicated suite attendants, and customized menus from Premiere Café and accredited caterers.

Its existing suite holders include Aboitiz Group, ABS-CBN, Cignal TV, Citicore Renewable Energy Corp., Coca-Cola, Globe Telecom, Meralco, Nestlé Philippines, Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions, PLDT, Power Stroke Motor Products Corp., PremiumLeisure Amusement, Inc., San Miguel Corp., Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Sun Life Philippines, The Mont Property Group, Inc., Unilever Philippines, and Visa.