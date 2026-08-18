The project repaired and repainted old playground equipment, reinforced slides and swings and added new structures, including a jungle gym.

The idea emerged during the fraternity’s send-off celebration as graduating members looked for a way to leave something behind for the next generation of learners.

CDL faculty-in-charge Maris Dy said the playground supports more than recreation, providing children with opportunities for physical activity and social development.

“The CDL playground is where the children can freely run, jump, climb, and slide alone and with their peers,” Dy said. “It is where they can build connections with other children and adults and with nature.”

Dy thanked UP Beta Sigma, SM Foundation, LNMD Affordable Homes and Pro Agri Seed Corporation for helping rehabilitate the facility.

“Thank you for being one with our goal to support children’s physical health, brain development, social skills, and mental health,” she said.

Representatives of the fraternity, CDL, UPLB College of Human Ecology, SM Foundation and other partners and donors attended the turnover and ribbon-cutting ceremony.