The awarding, held in Barangay Pacol, was among the activities marking Jesse Robredo Day, a special working holiday in Naga honoring the late interior secretary and former city mayor.

The latest assistance brings the number of ECMP beneficiaries in Naga to more than 800 families, with combined loan assistance reaching around P92 million.

SHFC previously awarded checks to two other ECMP communities in the city in June.

“Simula ngayon, makakatulog na nang mahimbing ang ating mga kababayan,” Laxa said. “Magkakaroon na sila ng kapanatagan at hindi na sila mangangamba na mapaalis pa sa kanilang lupain.”

Robredo described the Community Mortgage Program as “life-changing,” particularly because it allows beneficiaries to remain in their existing communities.

“The best ang CMP kasi onsite. Hindi na sila mamomroblemang ilipat sila,” Robredo said.

Representatives of the three homeowners associations welcomed the assistance, with Saint Joseph HOAI President Nilo Villaflor saying their community had faced the threat of eviction before being enrolled in the program.

Launched last year, the ECMP is an enhanced and streamlined version of the 38-year-old Community Mortgage Program aimed at providing organized low-income communities with access to affordable housing and secure land tenure.

SHFC said 47 ECMP projects have been approved nationwide, benefiting more than 8,000 families.