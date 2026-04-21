Your ultimate summer hangout starts at SM Supermalls

The SM Active Hub sets the tone for a season filled with movement, connection, and fun. Fresh from celebrating its first anniversary with a series of activities across select SM malls last 11 to 12 April, the community continues to build momentum with even more ways to stay active all summer long.
Whether you're picking up a new sport or leveling up your routine, the SM Active Hub brings together experiences that make every visit more dynamic and engaging—giving you more ways to Gala To The Max this summer.
Join the Pickleball Mania
Pickleball takes center stage with a lineup of activities at SM Supermalls, from beginner-friendly clinics to regular tournaments and free-play sessions. Step onto the court, rally with fellow players, and enjoy the fast-growing sport in a lively and welcoming environment.
With guidance from experienced coaches, even first-timers can quickly get into the game, making every match an exciting way to connect and compete.
Dash into Summer Runs
From first-timers to seasoned runners, SM Supermalls’ summer runs offer something for everyone. With categories for all ages and skill levels, each event is a chance to stay active, celebrate milestones, and be part of a vibrant running community.
Finish strong and look forward to exciting rewards waiting at the finish line.
Play it your way this summer
From courts to open spaces, SM Supermalls brings even more ways to stay active and in the moment. Jump into games of basketball, volleyball, badminton, or table tennis, or take your skills further with karate, taekwondo, arnis, and gymnastics sessions happening across select malls.
For those looking for something different, you can hit strikes at the bowling lanes, glide into skating sessions, or sharpen your aim with archery and billiards. Cycling enthusiasts can take on biking activities, while football and soccer matches keep the energy going across the field. Even e-sports fans can get in on the action with competitive gaming experiences.
Whether you're trying something new or sticking to your sport, it’s all part of a summer where you can move freely, play fully, and Gala To The Max.
Level up the fun at SM Game Park
Step into a world of non-stop action at SM Game Park, where friendly competition meets feel-good moments. From bowling and billiards to arcade favorites, it is the perfect spot to challenge your barkada or take a break in between activities. Whether you are aiming for a strike or chasing a new high score, every visit brings a reason to celebrate small wins together.
Rock your best Summer Fits
From workouts to weekend galas, SM Supermalls makes it easy to stay stylish and comfortable all season long. Discover activewear and essentials from Sports Central, Wilson, and Decathlon, perfect for keeping up with your summer plans.
Complete your look at the Summer Bazaar, where sweat-friendly gear, bucket hats, and must-have accessories come with exciting deals and promos.
The Groove Dance Showdown
For those who love to move, SM Supermalls transforms into a vibrant dance space filled with rhythm and energy. Join workshops, learn new routines, and take the spotlight as you bring your best moves to the floor.
Refresh your senses with Summer Coolers
After a full day of activities, cool down with refreshing treats that hit just right. Indulge in creamy gelato from Caramia or rich chocolate creations from Venchi, perfect for a well-earned break.
For something lighter, enjoy freshly brewed milk tea from Chi Cha San Chen or delicate Japanese treats from Warabi Mochi Kamakura. You can also go for a Filipino favorite with a twist at Bebang’s Halo-Halo or recharge with handcrafted drinks from Super Matcha.
The summer experience gets even better with the SM Coolers Fest 2026, happening from May 15 to 31 across participating SM malls. From halo-halo and fruit shakes to iced coffee and specialty beverages, the festival brings together a wide selection of refreshing treats from mall tenants and MSMEs.
Customers can also explore these favorites through SM Malls Online, making it easy to enjoy coolers anytime, anywhere. In select malls, Coolers Fest Market booths offer an expanded and vibrant on-ground experience.