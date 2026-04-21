Your ultimate summer hangout starts at SM Supermalls

Play it your way this summer

From courts to open spaces, SM Supermalls brings even more ways to stay active and in the moment. Jump into games of basketball, volleyball, badminton, or table tennis, or take your skills further with karate, taekwondo, arnis, and gymnastics sessions happening across select malls.

For those looking for something different, you can hit strikes at the bowling lanes, glide into skating sessions, or sharpen your aim with archery and billiards. Cycling enthusiasts can take on biking activities, while football and soccer matches keep the energy going across the field. Even e-sports fans can get in on the action with competitive gaming experiences.

Whether you're trying something new or sticking to your sport, it’s all part of a summer where you can move freely, play fully, and Gala To The Max.