The partnership comes after PCW Chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla called for stronger cooperation to address remaining gaps in migrant worker protection despite existing government policies.

Valdeavilla identified illegal recruitment, employment conditions, gender-responsive protection, violence and harassment against women, family welfare and digital risks facing OFW children among the areas requiring greater attention.

She also cited the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) efforts to combat illegal recruitment, improve employment conditions for OFWs and implement gender-related protection protocols.

The PCW identified several areas for collaboration, including protecting women seafarers through onboard mechanisms for reporting sexual harassment and violence.

The commission also proposed strengthening counseling and orientation services for families left behind and improving interagency coordination to address social risks faced by children of OFWs.

“Let us identify the strategic gaps and build our next steps upon the shared strengths of both the DMW and the PCW. The point of choosing to become an OFW is an aspiration for a better life for one's family,” Valdeavilla said.

“Lahat ng OFW kaya tinitiis ang lahat ng ito ay dahil sa kanilang pamilya. Our shared task, PCW’s and DMW’s, is to ensure that in the course of that pursuit, no family is left to crumble in the OFW's absence,” she added.