“Based on records, the non issuance of license were associated with various regulatory and compliance concerns, including discrepancies in building permit classifications, the conversion of Temporary Licenses to Sell (TLS) to Regular LS, and pending documentary requirements,” Lindugan said.

“Some projects were likewise issued NDRs due to incomplete submissions, non-compliance with applicable standards or the need for technical rectification and referral back to the concerned Local Government Units,” he added.

Among the CLI projects with pending deficiencies and other compliance concerns are North Grove at Pristina Town Towers 1 and 2, Alto Ranudo, Mirani Homes Bogo and Casa Mira South Phase 4B.3, according to DHSUD.

The agency said compliance with the outstanding requirements rests with the developer.

CLI Chief Executive Officer Jose Franco Soberano was earlier quoted in media reports saying the company deferred the launch of at least four development projects because their licenses to sell remained pending.

The postponements reportedly contributed to an 82 percent decline in project launches compared with the previous year.

Lindugan rejected suggestions that regulatory delays were responsible for the deferred launches.

“It is inaccurate to put blame on the delays to regulators when they submitted deficient application,” Lindugan said.

“As regulators, we are mandated to strictly enforce existing laws and regulations without shortcuts for the protection of homebuyers, to ensure compliance to standards and the integrity of each project development. We cannot approve applications with deficiencies,” he added.

DHSUD said its Central Office and all 17 regional offices have recorded zero overdue regulatory applications since June.

Regional offices are required to act on applications within 15 days by approving or denying them or issuing an NDR. Applicants issued deficiency notices are given 90 days to comply.