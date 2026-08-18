Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) saw its mall leasing revenues rise 12 percent to P1.47 billion in the first half of 2026 as higher occupancy and stronger consumer traffic boosted its retail portfolio.
Portfolio-wide mall occupancy climbed to 81 percent during the period, supported by increased activity at suburban retail and lifestyle destinations, including Festival Mall in Alabang and Il Corso in Cebu.
FLI attributed the performance to improving consumer foot traffic and discretionary spending, alongside asset enhancements and efforts to attract a broader mix of dining, wellness and other tenants.
The property developer said the results reflected growing demand for suburban lifestyle centers that combine retail with dining, leisure and community spaces.
The stronger mall leasing business contributed to FLI's overall performance in the first six months of the year.
Consolidated revenues reached P12.57 billion, up 2.9 percent year on year, while net income increased 4 percent to P2.21 billion.
FLI has a nationwide portfolio of more than 280 projects spanning residential developments, condominiums, retail centers, offices, mixed-use estates and industrial parks.
Its major developments include Filinvest City in Alabang, Filinvest New Clark City, Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City and Filinvest Innovation Park-Ciudad de Calamba.