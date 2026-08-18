Walker Scobell is promising a more confident Percy Jackson and stronger character relationships when Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for its third season.

Speaking at the D23 with his co-stars, the young actor shared that the upcoming installment gives fans more opportunities to see Percy beyond the action sequences, particularly through his friendship with Grover.

“I think one of the things I’m most excited for people to see this season is we get to like spend a lot more time with them, just talking as like friends because you know their kind of mentorship dynamic changes now that Percy’s really coming into his own. He’s learning how to use his powers. He’s got two quests under his belt,” Scobell said.

He revealed that much of the natural chemistry between Percy and Grover came from extensive rehearsals with co-star Aryan Simhadri.

“We like lived right next to each other, and so what we would do a lot of the times is we would just run our scenes together, and we would like just improv and like cut each other off, and we’d go to the gym and run them, and we would just run them as if we were actually talking. So I think what I’m most excited for people to see is how that dynamic kind of kind of grows. It’s more like more like our actual dynamic now.”