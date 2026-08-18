The resolution was signed by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Herbert Calvin Abugan.

Justice spokesperson Polo Martinez on Tuesday confirmed that the five criminal cases had been filed against Teodoro.

“Good afternoon. The Department of Justice confirms the filing of five criminal cases against Marikina City 1st District Representative Marcelino ‘Marcy’ R. Teodoro: four counts of Sexual Assault and one count of Acts of Lasciviousness, involving two female police officers who previously served as his security personnel,” Martinez said.

The informations have been filed before the Marikina Regional Trial Court along with the records of the cases.

The DOJ said the cases are now under the jurisdiction of the court and will proceed in accordance with the Rules of Court.

The complaints were filed by two female police officers who had been assigned to Teodoro’s security detail at different times.

After reviewing the complaints and evidence presented during the preliminary investigation, prosecutors found sufficient basis to pursue the criminal charges.

The resolution also recommended the dismissal of separate perjury complaints filed against the two complainants due to lack or insufficiency of evidence.

The DOJ earlier said Teodoro would be afforded full due process and that the cases would be handled impartially based on the evidence and the law.

The identities of the complainants have been withheld for their privacy and security.

Teodoro earlier denied the allegations, describing them as malicious and untrue claims intended to damage his reputation.

He also claimed the accusations were politically motivated.