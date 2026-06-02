Rockwell eyes South Metro growth after ATC acquisition

“It is a milestone that has understandably generated excitement in the south, not only because of the scale of the property, but because of what people believe it can become under Rockwell’s stewardship,” Rockwell Land President and COO Valerie Soliven said during the company’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.

Rockwell Land tapped internationally renowned architect Carlos Ott to lead ATC redevelopment into a premier lifestyle destination.

Located in Muntinlupa, ATC serves communities across Alabang, Las Piñas, Cavite, and Laguna and has long been considered a key commercial hub in southern Metro Manila.

The acquisition gives Rockwell control of a high-traffic property that complements its existing developments and supports its strategy of expanding beyond its flagship projects in Makati.

To sustain growth, Rockwell has also expanded its residential footprint outside Metro Manila through projects in Bulacan and Batangas, tapping into growing demand for housing in emerging growth areas.

In 2025, the company posted a record P5.3 billion in consolidated net income after tax, up 29 percent from the previous year, driven by record reservation sales of P25 billion.